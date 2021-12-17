 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Catholic wins in overtime
0 comments

Wildwood Catholic wins in overtime

Coach Anthony Raffa won his debut as Wildwood Catholic in exciting fashion.

Senior guard Akeel Johnson scored the first four points of overtime to propel the Crusaders to a 50-49 win over Ocean City.

Wildwood Catholic never trailed in overtime. Azmir Kates sank two free throws with 18.4 seconds to put Wildwood Catholic up 50-46.

Sean Shakers sank a 3-pointer as time expired from the deep left corner for Ocean City.

Wildwood Catholic led by as many as eight points in the third quarter. before Ocean City rallied. Shakers sank three 3-pointers in the third quarter to spark the Red Raiders comeback.

Wildwood Catholic 12 10 14 6 8 – 50

Ocean City 7 9 18 8 7 – 49

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News