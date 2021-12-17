Wildwood Catholic wins in overtime

Coach Anthony Raffa won his debut as Wildwood Catholic in exciting fashion.

Senior guard Akeel Johnson scored the first four points of overtime to propel the Crusaders to a 50-49 win over Ocean City.

Wildwood Catholic never trailed in overtime. Azmir Kates sank two free throws with 18.4 seconds to put Wildwood Catholic up 50-46.

Sean Shakers sank a 3-pointer as time expired from the deep left corner for Ocean City.

Wildwood Catholic led by as many as eight points in the third quarter. before Ocean City rallied. Shakers sank three 3-pointers in the third quarter to spark the Red Raiders comeback.

Wildwood Catholic 12 10 14 6 8 – 50

Ocean City 7 9 18 8 7 – 49

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.