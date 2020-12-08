Wildwood Catholic grad Caleb Fields hits key 3-pointer for Bowling Green: Notebook

Caleb Fields hit a clutch 3-pointer to set off a perfect week for the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team last week.

The 2018 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate scored 10 points and added three rebounds and two assists in Bowling Green’s 78-76 overtime win against Appalachian State on Nov. 30. His 3-pointer with 17 seconds left extended the Falcons’ lead to four points and were the deciding points in the win.

In an 88-67 win over Purdue Northwest, Fields had 12 points, three rebounds and an assist. In an 86-78 win over Buffalo, he scored nine with three assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. It was Bowling Green’s fourth straight win.

Fields, a 6-foot-2 junior guard from Cape May Court House, is fourth on the team in scoring average (10 points) through five starts for the 4-1 Falcons. He’s made 7 of 16 3-pointers (43.75%), grabbed 15 total rebounds and recorded 11 assists.

As a Wildwood Catholic senior, Fields was The Press Co-Player of the Year after averaging 21.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Crusaders, who went 26-3 for the winningest season in program history. He finished his career with 1,674 points.