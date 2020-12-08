 Skip to main content
Wildwood Catholic grad Caleb Fields hits key 3-pointer for Bowling Green: Notebook
Caleb Fields hit a clutch 3-pointer to set off a perfect week for the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team last week.

The 2018 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate scored 10 points and added three rebounds and two assists in Bowling Green’s 78-76 overtime win against Appalachian State on Nov. 30. His 3-pointer with 17 seconds left extended the Falcons’ lead to four points and were the deciding points in the win.

In an 88-67 win over Purdue Northwest, Fields had 12 points, three rebounds and an assist. In an 86-78 win over Buffalo, he scored nine with three assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. It was Bowling Green’s fourth straight win.

Fields, a 6-foot-2 junior guard from Cape May Court House, is fourth on the team in scoring average (10 points) through five starts for the 4-1 Falcons. He’s made 7 of 16 3-pointers (43.75%), grabbed 15 total rebounds and recorded 11 assists.

As a Wildwood Catholic senior, Fields was The Press Co-Player of the Year after averaging 21.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Crusaders, who went 26-3 for the winningest season in program history. He finished his career with 1,674 points.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a block in Virginia Tech’s 64-57 win over Virginia Military Institute. The Hokies (4-0) are ranked 16th in the country by The Associated Press.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had one point and one rebound in Oregon’s 85-52 win over Portland. She had two points, two rebounds and a block in an 82-53 win over Colorado. She grabbed two rebounds and blocked a shot in an 85-43 win over Utah. The Ducks (4-0) are ranked No. 10 in the AP national poll.

Football

WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had seven receptions for 38 yards and a 3-yard TD catch for Rutgers’ only score in a 23-7 loss to Penn State. His younger brother, DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) had three tackles. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) added a tackle, and RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 4 yards on five carries.

