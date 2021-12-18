 Skip to main content
Wildwood Catholic girls win season opener
Kaci Mikulski scored 13 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team to a 54-30 win over Cedar Creek in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Saturday afternoon.

Ella McCabe grabbed 13 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kimmy Casiello contributed 11points and six assists.

Emonie Taylor led Cedar Creek with 12 points.

Cedar Creek 6 7 4 13-30

Wildwood Catholic 11 14 13 16-54

CK-Niccolicchia 7, McColl 6, Taylor 12, Hill 3, Winters 2

WC-Mikulski 13, McCabe 9, Casiello 11, Murphy 8, Vodges 10, Bristow 1, Walker 2

