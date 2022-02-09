 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Catholic girls 62, Egg Harbor Township 50
0 Comments

Wildwood Catholic girls 62, Egg Harbor Township 50

  • 0

Carly Murphy scored 16 for the winning Crusaders, who improved to 17-4.

EHT- Wilson 9, Dodd 3, A. Zinckgraf 5, Kraybill 11, K. Zinckgraf 8, Brown 13, Harding 1

WC- McCabe 14, Casiello 11, Bristow 2, Murphy 16, Bowman 2, Mikulski 14, Vogdes 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News