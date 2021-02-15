Wildwood Catholic girls 57, Atlantic City 47

Marianna Papazoglou scored 31 points to lead Wildwood Catholic.
The Crusaders (7-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Sanai Garrison-Macon and Quanirah Cherry-Montague each scored 14 for Atlantic City.
Atlantic City 7 10 12 18 - 47
Wildwood Catholic 16 17 14 10 – 57
AC – Garrison-Macon 14, Lemons 3, Davis 8, Cherry-Montague 14, Suarez 4, Jackson 4
WC – Gray-Rivera 5; Casiello 8, Papazoglou 31, Murphy 9, McCallion 2, McCabe 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today