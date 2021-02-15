 Skip to main content
Wildwood Catholic girls 57, Atlantic City 47
Marianna Papazoglou scored 31 points to lead Wildwood Catholic.

The Crusaders (7-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Sanai Garrison-Macon and Quanirah Cherry-Montague each scored 14 for Atlantic City.

Atlantic City 7 10 12 18 - 47

Wildwood Catholic 16 17 14 10 – 57

AC – Garrison-Macon 14, Lemons 3, Davis 8, Cherry-Montague 14, Suarez 4, Jackson 4

WC – Gray-Rivera 5; Casiello 8, Papazoglou 31, Murphy 9, McCallion 2, McCabe 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
