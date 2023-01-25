 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Catholic girls 53, OLMA 42

Kaci Mikulski scored 17 for the Crusaders, who improved to 15-3. Carly Murphy added 10 for Wildwood Catholic.

Angelina Dragone led OLMA with 12.

