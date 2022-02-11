Wildwood Catholic girls 53, OLMA 36

Kaci Mikulski finished with 19 for the winning Crusaders. Wildwood Catholic finished undefeated in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division.
Wildwood Catholic 24 6 10 13 – 53
OLMA 5 5 12 14 – 36
WC-McCabe 9, Murphy 13, Bowman 2, Mikulski 19, Vogdes 2
OLMA -Coyle 8, Bernhardt 10, Prescott 12, Dragone 6
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
