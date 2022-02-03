 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Catholic girls 53, Middle Township 43
The Crusaders clinched the Cape-Atlantic League United Division title with the win.

Kimmy Casiello and Ava Vodges each scored 19 for Wildwood Catholic.

Jada Elston led Middle with 15.

Middle Township 6 12 10 15 – 43

Wildwood Catholic 18 9 9 17 – 53

MT-Graham 6, Robinson 10, Elston 15, Harris 4, Toland 2, Morrow 6

WC-McCabe 10, Casiello 19, Murphy 9, Mikulski 14, Vogdes 19

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
