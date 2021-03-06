Wildwood Catholic girls 52, Winslow Township 35

Marianna Papazoglou led the winning Crusaders with 21.
Wildwood Catholic 12 13 9 18 - 52
Winslow Township 11 8 10 6 - 35
WT – Neal 12, Shaw 2, Schiavo 3, Wyatt 17, Alexander 1
WC – Gray-Rivera 6, Casiello 9, Papazoglou 21, Murphy 5, McCallion 7, Walker 2, McCabe 2
