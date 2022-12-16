Wildwood Catholic girls 51, Vineland 40

Kaci Mikulski sank four 3 pointers and scored 23 points for the winning Crusaders. Carly Murphy added 13 for Wildwood catholic.
Wildwood Catholic 8 11 16 16 - 51
Vineland 5 4 18 13 - 40
WC-McCabe 7, Wallace 3, Murphy 13, Flickinger 3, Mikulski 23, Vogdes 2
VL-Duncan 7, Herbert 5, Jones 9, Aldoy 3, Fowlkes 4, Owens 7, Williams 3, Thompson 2
