Wildwood Catholic girls 51, OLMA 45

Kaci Mikulski scored 16 for the Crusaders, who improved to 9-0. Carly Murphy added 13 for Wildwood Catholic.
Madelyn Bernhardt scored 16 and Angela Dragone grabbed 13 rebounds for OLMA (4-3).
Wildwood Catholic 13 7 18 13 - 51
OLMA 7 12 12 14 - 45
WC- McCabe 8, Wallace 2, Bowman 2, Murphy 13, Flickinger 2, Mikulski 16, Vogdes 8
OLMA - Coyle 9, Bernhardt 16, Prescott 5, Sacco 5, Fedee 5, Dragone 5
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
