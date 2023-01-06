 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildwood Catholic girls 51, OLMA 45

  • 0

Kaci Mikulski scored 16 for the Crusaders, who improved to 9-0. Carly Murphy added 13 for Wildwood Catholic.

Madelyn Bernhardt scored 16 and Angela Dragone grabbed 13 rebounds for OLMA (4-3).

Wildwood Catholic 13 7 18 13 - 51

OLMA 7 12 12 14 - 45

WC- McCabe 8, Wallace 2, Bowman 2, Murphy 13, Flickinger 2, Mikulski 16, Vogdes 8

OLMA - Coyle 9, Bernhardt 16, Prescott 5, Sacco 5, Fedee 5, Dragone 5

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News