Wildwood Catholic girls 51, Egg Harbor Township 42
Kimmy Casiello scored 24 points to lead the winning Crusaders (8-2).

Kara Wilson led EHT (3-4) with 14 points.

 

Wildwood Catholic 9 12 22 8 – 51

EHT 8 9 9 16 – 42

WC-Casiello 24, Mikulski 17, McCabe 7, Vodges 3

EHT-brown 4, A. Zinckgraf 13, Harding 6, Wilson 14, K. Zinckgraf 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
