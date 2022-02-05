 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Catholic girls 51, Clearview 43
Wildwood Catholic girls 51, Clearview 43

Kaci McCulski scored nine of her game-high 20 points to propel the Crusaders to the win.

Clearview (11-5) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Wildwood Catholic improved to 15-4.

Clearview 6 12 11 14 – 43

Wildwood Catholic 13 9 15 14 -51

CV-Lutz 1, Pellecchia 16, Steidle 13, Wall 9, Foster 4

WC-Casiello 11, Mikulski 20, Murphy 7, McCabe 6, Vodges 5, Bowman 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News