Wildwood Catholic girls 51, Clearview 43

Kaci McCulski scored nine of her game-high 20 points to propel the Crusaders to the win.
Clearview (11-5) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Wildwood Catholic improved to 15-4.
Clearview 6 12 11 14 – 43
Wildwood Catholic 13 9 15 14 -51
CV-Lutz 1, Pellecchia 16, Steidle 13, Wall 9, Foster 4
WC-Casiello 11, Mikulski 20, Murphy 7, McCabe 6, Vodges 5, Bowman 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
