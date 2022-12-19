Wildwood Catholic girls 38, Ocean City 31

Ava Vodges scored a pair of baskets in overtime to propel the Crusaders to the win.
Kaci Mikulski led Wildwood Catholic (3-0) with 13. Vodges finished with 11. Avery Jackson scored 13 for Ocean City (1-2)
Ocean City 4 9 10 7 1- 21
Wildwood Catholic 5 2 14 9 8 - 38
OC-Jackson 13, Vliet 8, Monteleone 10
WC-Wallace 3, Murphy 6, Flickinger 4, Mikulski 13, Vodges 11
