Wildwood Catholic boys rally in second half for win

Nick Montalbano scored 21 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team to a 59-44 win over Middle Township on Monday night.
Middle Township (1-1) led by one at halftime. Wildwood Catholic outscored Middle 33-17 in the second half. DaSean Lopez scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory.
Freshman guard Jermaine McNeal led Middle with 15.
Wildwood Catholic (2-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Middle Township (1-1) is ranked No. 10.
Middle Township 14 13 4 13 - 44
Wildwood Catholic 9 17 16 17 – 59
MT – McNeal 15, Camacho 12, Leahy 8, Aftanis 5, Hawkins 4
WC – Hopping 7, Lopez 12, Zarfati 11, Anguelov 5, Montalbano 21, Konov 3
