 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Catholic boys rally in second half for win
0 comments

Wildwood Catholic boys rally in second half for win

Nick Montalbano scored 21 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team to a 59-44 win over Middle Township on Monday night.

Middle Township (1-1) led by one at halftime. Wildwood Catholic outscored Middle 33-17 in the second half. DaSean Lopez scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory.

Freshman guard Jermaine McNeal led Middle with 15.

Wildwood Catholic (2-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Middle Township (1-1) is ranked No. 10.

Middle Township 14 13 4 13 - 44

Wildwood Catholic 9 17 16 17 – 59

MT – McNeal 15, Camacho 12, Leahy 8, Aftanis 5, Hawkins 4

WC – Hopping 7, Lopez 12, Zarfati 11, Anguelov 5, Montalbano 21, Konov 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News