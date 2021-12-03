 Skip to main content
WILDWOOD CATHOLIC ACADEMY
Coach: Chris Gamble

2021 record: 0-3

What to watch: The Crusaders, a coed team (boys and girls swimming together in boys meets), have seniors Leilani Wong and Gavin Rosenello. Others are Lindsey Roswell, Camryn Diller and freshman prospects Kona Wong (Leilani’s brother) and LJ Belasco.

“This year our numbers are a little better,” Gamble said. “We’re looking for another fun year competing in the Cape-Atlantic.”

