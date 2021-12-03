WILDWOOD CATHOLIC ACADEMY

Coach: Chris Gamble
2021 record: 0-3
What to watch: The Crusaders, a coed team (boys and girls swimming together in boys meets), have seniors Leilani Wong and Gavin Rosenello. Others are Lindsey Roswell, Camryn Diller and freshman prospects Kona Wong (Leilani’s brother) and LJ Belasco.
“This year our numbers are a little better,” Gamble said. “We’re looking for another fun year competing in the Cape-Atlantic.”
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.