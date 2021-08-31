Wildwood Catholic Academy

Coach: Jim Lushok
2020 record: 2-7
Group: S.J. Non-Public Group B
What to watch: Senior midfielder David Arajon, junior attacker Jimmy Kane and junior defender Vincent Tenaglia are expected to have a strong season for the Crusaders. Six freshman will compete this season, so, with a young team, the aim is to gel as a unit as the campaign unfolds. But the expectation is still to compete, Lushok said.
"We are looking forward to getting back to a normal season that allows us to build valuable experience," Lushok said. "We want to hit our peak right as we head into the postseason and hopefully make a run."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen