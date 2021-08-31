 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Catholic Academy
0 comments

Wildwood Catholic Academy

Coach: Jim Lushok 

2020 record: 2-7

Group: S.J. Non-Public Group B

What to watch: Senior midfielder David Arajon, junior attacker Jimmy Kane and junior defender Vincent Tenaglia are expected to have a strong season for the Crusaders. Six freshman will compete this season, so, with a young team, the aim is to gel as a unit as the campaign unfolds. But the expectation is still to compete, Lushok said.

"We are looking forward to getting back to a normal season that allows us to build valuable experience," Lushok said. "We want to hit our peak right as we head into the postseason and hopefully make a run."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News