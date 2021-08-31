 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Catholic Academy
0 comments

Wildwood Catholic Academy

Coach: Kara Saunders (eighth season)

2020 record: 4-6

Group: S.J. Non-Public B

What to watch: The Crusaders lost 11 players, including seven starters, to graduation. But 11 return, including seniors Kimmy Casiello, (a four-year midfielder), Julia Belansen and Delaney Robb (both three-year defenders) and attacker Ivy Bolle. Sophomore Nola Quinn and Bolle are expected to make an impact up top. Eight newcomers join the team, including defender/midfielder Reagan Flickinger.

"We are all excited for another season to play and we can definitely still be contenders in our division," Saunders said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News