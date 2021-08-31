Wildwood Catholic Academy

Coach: Kara Saunders (eighth season)
2020 record: 4-6
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Crusaders lost 11 players, including seven starters, to graduation. But 11 return, including seniors Kimmy Casiello, (a four-year midfielder), Julia Belansen and Delaney Robb (both three-year defenders) and attacker Ivy Bolle. Sophomore Nola Quinn and Bolle are expected to make an impact up top. Eight newcomers join the team, including defender/midfielder Reagan Flickinger.
"We are all excited for another season to play and we can definitely still be contenders in our division," Saunders said.
