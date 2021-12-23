Wildwood Catholic 69, Hammonton 43

Kaci Mikulski svored 21 and Kimmy Casiello added 19 for the winning Crusaders.
Emma Peretti scored 16 and grabbed 22 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Hammonton 7 14 9 13 – 43
Wildwood Catholic 24 14 20 11 – 69
HAM- Divello 12, Palmieri 8, Purvis 4, Simola 1, Peretti 16, Valentin 2
WC-McCabe 2, Gray-Rivera 5, Casiello 19, X. Walker 1, Z. Walker 1, Murphy 10, Mikulski 21, Vogdes 6
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today