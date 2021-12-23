 Skip to main content
Wildwood Catholic 69, Hammonton 43
Kaci Mikulski svored 21 and Kimmy Casiello added 19 for the winning Crusaders.

Emma Peretti scored 16 and grabbed 22 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Hammonton 7 14 9 13 – 43

Wildwood Catholic 24 14 20 11 – 69

HAM- Divello 12, Palmieri 8, Purvis 4, Simola 1, Peretti 16, Valentin 2

WC-McCabe 2, Gray-Rivera 5, Casiello 19, X. Walker 1, Z. Walker 1, Murphy 10, Mikulski 21, Vogdes 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
