 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Catholic 69, Absegami 35
0 Comments

Wildwood Catholic 69, Absegami 35

  • 0

Justin Harper led the winning Crusaders with 18. Rashee Bell added 13.

Absegami 9 13 8 5 - 35

Wildwood Catholic 12 25 23 9 – 69

AB-Bey 17, Brown 2, Van Hunter 8, Martin 3, Sheth 3, Chambers 2

WC-Kates 11, Johnson 8, Harper 18, Bell 13, hart 3, Kane 4, Jackson 6, Weaver 4, Gonzalez 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News