Wildwood Catholic 55, Glassboro 34

Justin Harper scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for Wildwood Catholic in this Frank McAlanen Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood.
Wildwood Catholic (2-4) has won two sraight.
Wildwood Catholic 9 19 15 12 - 55
Glassboro 8 5 9 12 - 34
WC-Kates 9, Harper 20, Jackson 5, Bean 6, Dunner 3, Weaver 5, McGrath 7
