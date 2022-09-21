Wildwood at Lower Cape May

The Lower Cape May Regional High School football team will try to equal its best start in a dozen years Friday night.

The Caper Tigers (3-0) will host Wildwood (1-2) at 6 p.m. Friday in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game. Lower hasn’t been 4-0 since 2010. The Caper Tigers finished 7-3 and qualified for the South Jersey Group II playoffs last season.

Junior running back Aiden McCarraher has sparked lower this season. He ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns in Lower’s 47-12 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday.

Wildwood will also enter Friday’s game with plenty of momentum. The Warriors topped Bishop Eustace 6-2 last Friday. Joey Mormille scored with the Wildwood TD on a 29-yard run.

Lower and Wildwood last played in 2019 with Lower winning 42-0.