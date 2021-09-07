WILDWOOD 9/11 CEREMONIES AND EVENTS

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Step to Remember Stair Climb Challenge, challenges participants to climb 110 stories of the World Trade Center, The Seaport Pier, 2201 Boardwalk, North Wildwood, 484-433-2017 or StepToRemember.regfox.com; 8:40 a.m., North Wildwood September 11 Commemoration, 15th Street Fire Station, 15th and Central avenues, North Wildwood, 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com; 10:30 a.m., Wildwood September 11th Remembrance Ceremony, ceremony will include 9/11 First Responders, representatives from the City of Wildwood Fire and Police Departments, local religious and civic leaders, Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-523-1602 or wildwoodbusinessdistrict@gmail.com; 5:30 p.m., Wildwood Crest 9/11 Memorial Service, New Jersey Avenue at Miami Avenue, Wildwood Crest, 609-522-5176 or WildwoodCrest.org.