Wildwood 61, Woodstown 57
Wildwood 61, Woodstown 57

Junior Hans scored 25 and had five rebounds and five assists for the Warriors, who improved to 12-7. Ernie Troiano scored 14 and had six rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Fusick also scored 14 for Wildwood.

Woodstown 18 10 9 20 - 57

Wildwood 21 11 10 19 – 61

WT-Leyman 3, Stout 16, Woodruff 9, Carey 5, Webb 1, Baldwin 7, Rieger 16

WW-Hans 25, D. Troiano 3, E. Troiano 14, Vallese 1, R. Troiano 2, Hamilton 2, Fusick 14

