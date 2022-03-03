 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood 60, Palmyra 48

Junior Hans scored 19 to lead Wildwood to this South Jersey Group I quarterfinal win. Ernie Troiano had five steals and scored 15, and Ryan Troiano had 18 for Wildwood. Third-seeded Wildwood will play No. 2 seed Salem 1 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

Palmyra 11 8 12 17 - 48

Wildwood 14 10 17 19 – 60

PAL-Wells 12, Jennings 3, Bailey 4, McCaron 15, Ives 14

WW-Hans 19, D. Troiano 8, E. Troiano 15, R. Troiano 18,

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
