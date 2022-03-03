Wildwood 60, Palmyra 48

Junior Hans scored 19 to lead Wildwood to this South Jersey Group I quarterfinal win. Ernie Troiano had five steals and scored 15, and Ryan Troiano had 18 for Wildwood. Third-seeded Wildwood will play No. 2 seed Salem 1 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Palmyra 11 8 12 17 - 48
Wildwood 14 10 17 19 – 60
PAL-Wells 12, Jennings 3, Bailey 4, McCaron 15, Ives 14
WW-Hans 19, D. Troiano 8, E. Troiano 15, R. Troiano 18,
