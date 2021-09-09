 Skip to main content
Wildwood 6, Pitman 28 - FINAL
Wildwood senior quarterback Ernie Troiano rushed for the Warriors lone score in the fourth quarter.

Pitman (2-0) scored 15 points in the second quarter.

After facing a fourth-and-3, Pitman scored midway through the first quarter to take the 6-0 lead. Wildwood then put together a nice drive, including a 22-yard pass from Ernie Troiano to Dom Troiano and a 19-yard run by Joe Awad. But the Warriors turned it over on downs.

With 11:40 remaining in the second quarter, Pitman extend its lead to 14-0. Pitman led 21-0 at halftime. Ernie Troiano made some nice completions, including a few to wide receiver Junior Hans.

The Warriors fell to 0-2.

