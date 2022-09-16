Wildwood 6, Bishop Eustace 2 — FINAL

The Warriors (1-2) picked up their first win of the season. Junior Hans' touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Warriors a 6-0 lead. Bishop Eustace (1-3) managed a safety in the second half, but the Warriors' defense made several stops to keep Crusaders' offense out of the end zone.
Bishop Eustace;0 0 0 2—2
Wildwood;0 6 0 0—6
SECOND QUARTER
W—Junior Hans run (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
BE—Safety
Records—Bishop Eustace 1-3, Wildwood 1-2.
