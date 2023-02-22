Junior Hans scored 17 to lead the top-seeded Warriors to the win. Ryan Troiano had six assists, and Jordan Fusick scored 15 for the Warriors.
Wildwood will host fourth-seeded Burlington City in Friday’s semifinals.
Palmyra 4 7 10 18 - 39
Wildwood 6 11 11 16 - 44
P-Butler 3, Wells 13, Jennings 3, Ott 2, Robinson 4, Ives 14
WW-Daniel 7, Hans 17, Cunniff 2, Freeman 2, Baile 1, Fusick 15
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today