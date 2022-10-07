Wildwood 32, Lindenwold 12 — FINAL

Junior Hans had an interception in the first half for the Warriors (2-4). He threw a TD pass to Anthony Freeman to tie the game at 6-6 in the second quarter. Hans tacked on a 42-yard TD run midway through the fourth and another score late. Ryan Troiano had an interception and Anthony Seda scored in the fourth. Lindenwold fell to 0-6.
Wildwood;0 6 6 20—32
Lindenwold;6 0 0 6—12
FIRST QUARTER
L—Touchdown (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
W—Freeman pass from Hans (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
W—Hans run (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
W—Hans 42 run (conversion failed)
W—Hans run (conversion failed)
W—Seda run (2-point conversion)
L—Touchdown (conversion failed)
Records—Wildwood 2-4, Lindenwold 0-6
