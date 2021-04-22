 Skip to main content
Wildwood 11, Clayton 1
Ethan Burke struck out seven and walked to earn the win for the Warriors. Ernie Troiano was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Wildwood.

Clayton 000 01 – 1 1 5

Wildwood 210 8 0 – 11 8 1

