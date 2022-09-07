Wildwood (0-1) at Schalick (1-1) 7 p.m. Friday

These Group I schools haven’t played since 2017. Wildwood lost its season opener to Cumberland Regional 32-0. Jackson Schalick, who shares a last name with the school he attends, scored on a 74-yard run and a 62-yard interception return in Schalick’s 36-8 win over Pitman last week.
