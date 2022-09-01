 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildwood (0-0) at Cumberland Regional (0-0)

  • 0

Wildwood (0-0) at Cumberland Regional (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Wildwood graduated just three starters. Junior Hans shifts to quarterback. Ryan Troiano is a player to watch at wide receiver/defensive back. Kyon Barnes got experience at quarterback for Cumberland last season.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News