Why Rodgers and Packers were handed COVID fines

Rodgers appealed the decision to not accept his treatments as equal to a vaccination but lost the appeal. He has not yet appealed Tuesday's fine and has not indicated he will do so.

Repeat offender discipline

Repeat violations would subject players to increased discipline, including for conduct detrimental to the game. A maximum fine of one week’s salary and/or suspension without pay for four weeks or less would be imposed.

Why teams are punished

All 32 NFL teams are required to ensure a safe environment not only at their facilities but at stadiums and during travel. They also are required to monitor the actions of players and staff, which includes taking around-the-clock videos at their facilities.

Players also must inform the team if they are vaccinated, and those who are not must adhere to specific protocols for them. The NFL found that the Packers did not handle these situations properly.

Could Green Bay lose draft choices?

Yes, but it is unlikely. After several teams were discovered to have violated protocols in 2020 — leading to COVID-19 outbreaks and, at times, schedule adjustments — only one, New Orleans, was stripped of a 2022 sixth-round pick. The Saints were sanctioned by the league for inconsistent cooperation. The Packers have not been cited for that.