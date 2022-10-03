Why is this storm taking so long to leave?

The storm, which is a counter-clockwise low pressure system at the surface and aloft, is a part of a broader weather pattern.
Known as the "omega block" it is a notoriously slow moving system that's shaped like the Greek letter omega. Roughly 10 to 20 thousand feet high, a high pressure system to the north and two low pressure systems to the south and west as well as the south and east are present.
In this case, a low pressure system is located in the northern Rocky Mountains of the United States. High pressure is roughly over the Great Lakes, while our nor'easter is just offshore.
The high pressure in the middle blocks winds from moving in their typical west to east direction aloft. Under the high pressure is dry and light winds. Under the low pressure, what we have now. The right side of the block has colder than average temperatures, too.
Eventually, the omega block will break up Wednesday and the low pressure system will be free to move further out to sea.
