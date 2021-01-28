Why is this storm different than the weak nor'easter Monday?

Simply put, it's a stronger storm and will be a much slower mover. This is the same storm that has brought snow near the Southern California coast and the hills near Las Vegas. This storm, laden with moist, Pacific air, will track into the Great Plains and Ohio River Valley, picking up additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

One thing that's still the same is that this is a "Miller B" nor'easter. This occurs when a low pressure system moves into the Ohio River Valley, weakens and then transfers its energy offshore. The temperature contrast between the cold air on land and mild ocean air strengthens that storm as it moves up the coast.

Miller B storms are one of two types of nor'easters, the other being "Miller A" types.

