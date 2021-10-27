Why is this happening?

The departing nor'easter leaves behind rough seas. Additionally, winds will be from the north for most of the day Wednesday. While that doesn't fill additional water up into the bays, it does prevent it from clearing out easily. Therefore, the water level will remain high.

Winds will turn to the northeast Thursday, as clockwise spinning high pressure moves into Atlantic Canada. That wind direction is favorable for pushing sea water onto land.

However, it will be Friday and Friday night that coastal flooding conditions really become favorable. Onshore winds, driven from a long distance, more than 250 miles, will allow for more water to rush in. Winds will be from the southeast, the most favorable for coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore and in particular the Delaware Bay.

Eventually, winds will turn back offshore over the Halloween weekend and without any storm system nearby to churn up the waters, coastal flooding will subside.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.