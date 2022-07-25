Why is this happening?

To end high heat, you need powerful storms to usher in the change.

Monday is day eight of our heat wave inland, with Atlantic City International Airport reaching the 90s again. It's the longest 90 degree or greater stretch since 2018.

While cold fronts have passed during the heat wave, they've only dried out the atmosphere with lower dew points. None brought an actual cooldown of air temperatures.

This cold front will change that.

Loaded with 70s and 80s air behind it, this will push through, feeding off the clash between sultry and moderate air. Factor in a strong river of wind a few thousand feet high and you have a set up for severe weather.

Following this cold front, we'll go for the 80s everywhere for highs Tuesday. A shower will be possible at any point, as the cold front stalls out a few dozen miles south of Cape May. All in all, expect at least 90% of the daytime hours Tuesday to be dry.