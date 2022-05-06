 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why is this happening?

Squeeze Play

Blame high pressure, really. Yes, low pressure, the same one responsible for Wednesday's tornado outbreak in the Southern Plains will be the one that actually brings the tidal flooding, wind and rain. However, high pressure won't let it go out to sea.

There's two layers to this, the surface and aloft. At the surface, a warm front will sit to our south through Sunday. To the north, will be high pressure. Ahead of the warm front, you get rain. In conjunction with the high pressure near Maine, you get a tight air pressure difference over a short distance, leading to high winds and tidal flooding. 

Aloft, a "closed low", an area of low pressure cut off from the general west to east motion of the atmosphere, will move over us too. Typically, these go east or northeast out to sea. However, a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean will prevent it from moving east. So, it will meander just off the East Coast through Tuesday.

Then, a new ridge of high pressure will move into Eastern Canada. It'll expand, essentially enveloping the low pressure into its flow. It'll get dragged back onshore and then north, closer to the center of the ridge. As it does it, it'll weaken, but still stay near us. Thus, still leading to some impacts. 

Thursday 500 mb chart

May 12 forecast of the Global Forecast System (GFS), American, computer model. The temperature at the 500 millibar air pressure level is shaded, which lines indicate lines of equal atmospheric thickness at the 500 millibar level. Surface high and low pressures are indicated with a blue "H" and red "L".

