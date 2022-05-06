Why is this happening?

Blame high pressure, really. Yes, low pressure, the same one responsible for Wednesday's tornado outbreak in the Southern Plains will be the one that actually brings the tidal flooding, wind and rain. However, high pressure won't let it go out to sea.

There's two layers to this, the surface and aloft. At the surface, a warm front will sit to our south through Sunday. To the north, will be high pressure. Ahead of the warm front, you get rain. In conjunction with the high pressure near Maine, you get a tight air pressure difference over a short distance, leading to high winds and tidal flooding.

Aloft, a "closed low", an area of low pressure cut off from the general west to east motion of the atmosphere, will move over us too. Typically, these go east or northeast out to sea. However, a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean will prevent it from moving east. So, it will meander just off the East Coast through Tuesday.

Then, a new ridge of high pressure will move into Eastern Canada. It'll expand, essentially enveloping the low pressure into its flow. It'll get dragged back onshore and then north, closer to the center of the ridge. As it does it, it'll weaken, but still stay near us. Thus, still leading to some impacts.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.