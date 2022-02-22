Why is this happening?

It's all about a front that stretches from coast to coast and how it moves over our area.

When it moves through us from north to south, as it will Wednesday afternoon, it'll be a cold front.

Ahead of the cold front, though, we're talking spring fever. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s as far east to the Garden State Parkway corridor on a west-southwest wind. Highs will be around 60 at the coast. I bet a place like Hammonton reaches 70 degrees. We should sit just shy of record highs.

That cold front will sag further south Wednesday night into Thursday morning, cooling us to below freezing come morning time. From there, though, it will rise north as a warm front. Ahead of the warm front is where a bulk of the precipitation will be.

If it was just the warm front lifting, we'd be talking rain. However, an arctic, surface high-pressure will be located in New England, replenishing our supply of cold air.

This sets up a mixed precipitation scenario for parts of the area. Snow will fall from the cloud, but melt in a layer of above freezing air roughly five to ten thousand feet high. It then will freeze again below that, with a layer of high-pressure influenced cold air until it reaches the surface.

Eventually, the warm front will win out, flipping us to rain everywhere.

This is more of the winter storms we're accustomed to in South Jersey in the shore. All snow events, like we've seen this winter, are pretty unusual. Atlantic City International Airport has seen 33.3 inches of snow, the sixth most season to date.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.