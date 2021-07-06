Why is this all happening?

A piece of energy in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is the spark that has developed storms in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon. This energy will roll toward the Jersey Shore Tuesday night, passing offshore Wednesday morning.

As the storms move south a thermal trough, an area of lower pressure caused by the high heat Tuesday, will sustain them as they move into New Jersey and help to propel them into South Jersey.

High temperatures were over 90 degrees for most of the state and Philadelphia. In addition, the air is soupy, with dew points firmly in the 70s into the afternoon and evening.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

