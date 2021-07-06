 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why is this all happening?
0 comments

Why is this all happening?

A piece of energy in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is the spark that has developed storms in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon. This energy will roll toward the Jersey Shore Tuesday night, passing offshore Wednesday morning.

As the storms move south a thermal trough, an area of lower pressure caused by the high heat Tuesday, will sustain them as they move into New Jersey and help to propel them into South Jersey. 

High temperatures were over 90 degrees for most of the state and Philadelphia. In addition, the air is soupy, with dew points firmly in the 70s into the afternoon and evening. 

6 p.m. dew points

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News