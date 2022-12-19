 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why is this all happening?

A well defined low pressure system, that reaches  tens of thousands of feet high, will swing from the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes and then Northern New England.

At the surface, we'll be impacted be two surface low pressure systems. The first, which has warm origins in the south, will move up the East Coast. Then, the second low pressure, a cold one that is associated with the Christmas weekend polar plunge, will swing through Friday.

These are both tied into the same low pressure system aloft. 

In the bigger picture, we're under a negative Arctic Oscillation, a neutral North Atlantic Oscillation and a positive Pacific-North American Index. I'll save the details for another time. However, what all these three do is jam up the atmosphere.

The jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses about as high as where commercial planes cruise, will move south to north, rather than west to east, as it likes to be.

High pressure centered in Greenland will jam up the jet stream, causing it to buckle. In this case, the jet is right over New Jersey Thursday and then dives to the Deep South for Friday. 

The polar vortex is then allowed to swoop in from the arctic, freezing us for Christmas weekend, and beyond.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

