Why is the pattern so active?
Why is the pattern so active?

Coastal Storm Threat

The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet that separates two airmasses that's also around where storms track, has been positioned in such as way for coastal storms to come out of the Deep South and go to the northeast.

PNA Phase

The Pacific North American (PNA) pattern in its negative and positive phases. After Jan. 2, the PNA has been positive, which brings colder air to the eastern half of the United States. 

This is driven by a positive Pacific North American Pattern (PNA). When the PNA is positive, as it has been for most of the month, it allows for a trough of upper level cold air to settle into the east. Temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport, Millville, Lower Township have all been below average for the month, which is becomingly increasing rarer over the decades. 

Records set by decade in Atlantic City

In this specific case, warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will try to link up with an area of cold energy in the Midwest. They don't need to link up to produce snow but the more powerful storm scenario will occur if they do (more on that later). 

