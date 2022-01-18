Why is it so active?

The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates two airmasses that is often times the storm track at the surface is locked in a position that allows for cold air to drain in from Canada while also allowing storms to move from the South to the northeast.

Taking a deeper dive into this, the Pacific North American teleconnection pattern (PNA) is in a positive phase. That favors a trough of lower pressure aloft, which is cold, to sit in the Eastern United States. For December, up until the record high temperature set at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City on Jan. 2, the PNA was negative, keeping the cold air to the west and mild air in the east.

The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is a phrase more often used to describe our pattern. This looks at the air pressure difference between Iceland and the Azores, located off of Portugal. The NAO has been in a neutral phase, meaning no real signal. A negative NAO would bring a blocking high pressure to southern Greenland, which prevents storms moving off the East Coast from going east, well out to sea from New Jersey.

