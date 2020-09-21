To have coastal flooding, a combination of favorable moon phase, onshore winds, strong onshore winds, onshore winds from a long distance (fetch) and duration of the onshore winds. Precipitation alone does not call coastal flooding. At most, it can exaggerate issues, due to extra stress on the drainage system. 

Ventusky Winds

Wind speeds for Monday afternoon. Note the northeast direction of the winds. If you draw a line from Atlantic and Cape May counties out northeast, you will be over open water for a while, increasing the fetch. In Ocean County, Long Island and New England is to the northeast, decreasing the fetch, and the concern for coastal flooding on a northeast wind. 

 

In fact, a similar, "sunny day flooding" scenario unfolded in October 2019. Moderate stage coastal flooding occurred locally for three consecutive cycles around Oct. 11 as Tropical Storm Melissa spun hundreds of miles to the east, bringing a drying, northeast wind to South Jersey. 

