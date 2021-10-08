 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why is all of this happening?
0 comments

Why is all of this happening?

Wind direction, which is a major influence on coastal flooding, has largely been between southeasterly and northeasterly since Tuesday. That will continue and only strengthen into the weekend.

New Jersey is in a pattern where the high pressure system is located to the north and low pressure is located to the south. Between the two weather systems is a tight air pressure gradient, with onshore winds. The tighter the gradient, the stronger the wind. 

A visual animation of winds for 6 p.m. Saturday. Note how long of a fetch the easterly winds are. 

For most of the week, high pressure has been in New England, with low pressure in the Deep South. However, that low pressure system will move up the coast, as high pressure stays near New Jersey. That is creating a drastic difference in air pressure with distance, known as the pressure gradient. 

Furthermore the length of distance at which the winds are onshore will be large. On Saturday, onshore winds will be coming out past Bermuda, allowing more water to pile up on land. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News