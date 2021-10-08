Why is all of this happening?

Wind direction, which is a major influence on coastal flooding, has largely been between southeasterly and northeasterly since Tuesday. That will continue and only strengthen into the weekend.

New Jersey is in a pattern where the high pressure system is located to the north and low pressure is located to the south. Between the two weather systems is a tight air pressure gradient, with onshore winds. The tighter the gradient, the stronger the wind.

For most of the week, high pressure has been in New England, with low pressure in the Deep South. However, that low pressure system will move up the coast, as high pressure stays near New Jersey. That is creating a drastic difference in air pressure with distance, known as the pressure gradient.

Furthermore the length of distance at which the winds are onshore will be large. On Saturday, onshore winds will be coming out past Bermuda, allowing more water to pile up on land.

