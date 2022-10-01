Why is all of this happening?

It's from post-Tropical Storm Ian (a post-tropical storm is what Sandy was at landfall) and a high-pressure system to the north.

The combination of the clockwise-spinning high pressure to the north and counterclockwise-spinning low pressure to the south will continue to drive northeast winds to our area through Tuesday.

The core of Ian will be pushed south through Virginia, and perhaps North Carolina, by high pressure.

At the same time, there is a spin-off low-pressure system off the Jersey Shore, which is helping keep the day on the windy and wetter side.

On Monday, Ian's core will move offshore as well. When it does, it will strengthen back up. There's an outside possibility that it turns into a tropical storm, which will still be named Ian. More than likely, it's a nor'easter as it pulls away from the coast Tuesday into Wednesday.