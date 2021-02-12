 Skip to main content
Why freezing rain, sleet and rain instead of snow?
A low pressure system ride along a stationary front that's draped from the Gulf of Mexico to North Carolina. Then, it will turn to the northeast and move near the Cape Cod coast. 

That's pretty typical for a nor'easter and in storms past, there was snow, rain and just a little sleet.

At the surface, temperatures will be below freezing inland and near freezing at the shore during the afternoon. 

However, it will be what's happening above the surface, about 5,000 feet aloft, that dictates what this storm will bring.

A warm slot of air will exist here, with temperatures above freezing. That will turn what would be a snow storm into a wintry mix mess. 

850 mb temperatures over the weekend

Temperatures, in Celsius, at the 850 millibar pressure level, about 5,000 feet high, on Saturday and Sunday from the North American Model. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

