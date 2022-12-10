Why doesn't Atlantic City have a Wawa?

South Jersey may be Wawa country, but its borders end at the sign that reads, “Welcome to Atlantic City.”

The resort may offer all kinds of amenities, from beautiful beaches to gambling to first-class restaurants, but you can’t get an Italian shorti here.

And no one will say exactly why.

Wawa has a reported 983 retail locations in hundreds of cities across seven states and U.S. territories, according to data company ScrapeHero. Nearly 30% of the stores are in New Jersey, 278 at the moment, soon to be 279 when a new location in Franklinville, Gloucester County, opens this week.

“Wawa stores seem to add convenience to any community they are in, and I always want what’s best for the people of Atlantic City, so bringing a Wawa to the great City of Atlantic City is something I would welcome with open arms,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “Going back to when I was a city councilman, I always wanted to see a Wawa at the old Checkers site. That never happened.”

Surrounding communities don’t have that issue for the most part. Just on Absecon Island, there are Wawas in Margate, Ventnor and Brigantine. Brigantine has two Wawas, and so did Ventnor for the longest time, until a store at Dorset and Calvert avenues closed. You can also find a Wawa pretty quickly as you head off the island — you’ll pass one in Absecon on the White Horse Pike, and, if driving on the Black Horse Pike, you’ll hit one in Egg Harbor Township. From there, you don’t have to travel too far to find another one.

Representatives of Wawa said there are no immediate plans to build a store in Atlantic City, but added that could change.

“We always continue to look at sites throughout our market area, and we remain committed to helping the broader community through our Wawa Foundation support of nonprofit partners in that area such as the Atlantic City Rescue Mission,” said Lori Bruce, the public relations manager for Wawa.

Atlantic City resident Katie Weightman visits the Absecon or Ventnor Wawa at least three times a week for her coffee fix. She goes there because the local coffee shops she likes to frequent, like Hayday Coffee on South New York Avenue, close in the afternoon.

“I usually go later at night,” said Weightman, who said she’s a “coffee after dinner kind of person” and likes to enjoy a cup of decaf after a meal, or a regular cup when she’s on her way to her late-night bartending job.

So she wonders if all the recent talk about development here, like a new apartment project at Bader Field, might change Wawa’s view. After all, new people moving into the city would seem to provide Wawa an opportunity, Weightman said.

If Atlantic City got a Super Wawa with a gas station, Weightman said that would also make gas prices in the city more competitive and benefit commuters, since there’s only one gas station located directly in the center of the city.

Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait was born and raised in Atlantic City, and is very familiar with Wawas in Jersey Shore vacation areas.

He thinks the company, like any efficient business, will be open to changing its mind about having a store here if the data supports it.

“Possible? Yes. A focus? No,” Chait said of the idea of a Wawa coming to Atlantic City.

He said the question really should be where the best location for a Wawa in the city is.

Weightman has her answer ready. She said the Inlet area would be a good spot since it would make people drive down to a neighborhood that doesn’t get many visitors.

But she thinks the company would more likely choose the more populated and trafficked Chelsea section of the city, home of Stockton University’s City Campus, and she can’t fault that logic.

“Everyone would benefit from a Wawa, both tourists and residents,” said Weightman.

Too bad, then, for residents here, as it appears that Wawa is presently focused on building stores in North Jersey and other states.

“Each year, we receive hundreds of requests to build new stores in existing communities or build new ones in new areas,” said Bruce. “We are continuing to expand in New Jersey and in particular have been focused on our plans to reach North Jersey and double our presence there over the next few years.”

Weightman said if there was a Wawa in Atlantic City, she would be there every day.

“I know people can say ‘get a coffee pot, this, that,’ but the convenience of Wawa, the variety,” Weightman said. “I don’t have hazelnut coffee readily available to me at home the way Wawa does.”