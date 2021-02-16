 Skip to main content
Why can't we catch a break with storms?
Why can't we catch a break with storms?

Blame the jet stream, which is essentially the storm track. It is the river of air about 30,000 feet above our heads which separates cold air to the north and cold air to the south.

CMC Jet Stream

The forecasted 250 millibar wind, about where the jet stream lies, from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, according to a Feb. 9 model run. Note how the brighter colors, representative of faster winds and the jet stream, are near New Jersey for most of the time. 

Since the end of January, the jet stream has stayed around New Jersey, allowing for storm after storm to move through.

Contact Joe Martucci:

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

