Why are we seeing the remnants of Nicole?

We're seeing the remnants of the storm due to two reasons. In the Mid-Atlantic, high pressure both at the surface and aloft prevented the storm from charging due north once making landfall on the East Coast of Florida around 3 a.m. Thursday. It kept pushing west, into the Gulf of Mexico. When it did turn north, it was slowed down.
However, that ridge will retreat out to sea, opening up a lane for it to move north. A trough, area of upper level low pressure, in the Great Lakes, will act like a magnet for Nicole's remnants. The leftover storm will be pulled north to it, increase in speed as it does.
While the center of the low will stay along the Appalachian Mountains, we'll still be well within reach for impacts.
